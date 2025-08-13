Fort Myers Beach Sand Sculpting Championship Returns for 35th Year

Master sand artists will transform the shores of DiamondHead Resort into stunning works of art this November. The 35th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship runs from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24.

"Fort Myers Beach is a special piece of paradise. It's a 7-Mile Island lined with beautiful sugar sand beaches, perfect for making intricate, giant sandcastles," said Chamber President Jacki Liszak, according to Beach Talk Radio News.

Twenty seasoned masters and rising stars in the field will shape and mold the sand. The Sand Lovers group joins forces with the local Chamber to bring this spectacle to life.

Local businesses can still take part through event sponsorships and advertising spots.