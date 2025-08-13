McDonaldland Lives Again: Limited Edition Meals, Collectibles, and One Funky Shake

McDonaldland is BACK? When I was a kid, Ronald McDonald was my hero. Forget superheroes and cartoons—I wanted to hang out in McDonaldland with Grimace, Birdie, the Fry Guys, and of course, the Hamburglar. I had this Ronald McDonald doll that I carried everywhere. I mean everywhere. Grocery store? Ronald came. Dentist appointment? Ronald was in the chair with me. If I could’ve lived in McDonaldland, I would’ve packed my backpack and been out the door by dinnertime.

So, when I heard that McDonald’s is finally bringing McDonaldland back for the first time in over 20 years, I basically lost it. Like, jumping-up-and-down, texting-my-friends kind of excited. This isn’t just a regular meal, either. It’s the McDonaldland Meal—and it comes with way more than just food.

First of all, let’s talk about this shake. It’s called the Mt. McDonaldland Shake, named after one of the wild landmarks in McDonaldland. The shake is electric blue with bright pink whipped cream, and it looks like something straight out of a cartoon volcano. It tasted like berries—or maybe cotton candy? Honestly, I couldn’t tell, but it was really good in that “I-don’t-know-what-this-is-but-I-like-it” kind of way. Plus, the mystery flavor makes it even more fun. It’s like the shake is part of the adventure.

McDonaldland Forever:

And then there’s the best part: the collectible tins. Each meal comes with one, and they’ve got stickers, postcards, and other cool stuff themed around the characters. I got the Hamburglar tin last night, and now I’m totally hooked. I need Ronald. I'm gonna need Grimace. I might be eating McDonald’s every day until I collect them all. No regrets.