Fort Myers Beach Plans To Extend Trailer Permits for Hurricane Ian Recovery

Fort Myers Beach aerial
Local officials in Fort Myers Beach are contemplating extensions to keep temporary trailers in place after the state's Sept. 23 deadline. The council plans to vote on these changes at its Aug. 18 meeting.

"Many of our residents still are in a position of hardship," Town Manager Will McKannay said, according to Fort Myers Beach Talk. Extra time would aid those stuck waiting for insurance payments to finish rebuilding.

The new rules would require trailers to stay road-ready. Quick-disconnect utilities must be in place, and owners need clear plans to move out within four hours if needed. McKannay would check each request one by one. Those turned down could still ask the council for help.

Last month, FEMA set an Aug. 8, 2025, deadline for the town to address issues with 252 properties. This inspection must happen for Fort Myers Beach to stay in the National Flood Insurance Program.

Nancy Stuparich, the town's lawyer, stressed that FEMA's latest warnings target fixed structures, not mobile homes. Current rules let RVs stay under specific terms.

Mayor Dan Allers voiced worries about FEMA's take on new permits. The meaning of problem structures "has changed," he said, thinking back to past issues with storage units.

The beach still has over 100 trailers on private land. Council member Scott Safford spoke up for shops running in temporary buildings. "It's the unknown, it's the not-knowing that is driving everybody crazy," Safford said. "It's the uncertainty that is weighing on everybody."

Meeting FEMA's rules by November could end the town's probation. By spring 2026, they might win back their 25% flood insurance discount that was lost last year.

