We know that yoga can help you relax, but so can being around dogs and later this month, the Lee County Sheriff's Office will host free doggy yoga in Estero to benefit Gulf Coast Humane Society.

I am a huge dog lover. Of course, I love my little guy Rocket the most, but I've never met a dog I didn't like. Their goofy smiles, wagging tails, wiggly butts and the way they can instantly brighten even the toughest day. I’ve also been doing yoga for years, so when you combine the two? Perfection. Doing yoga with doggies isn’t just adorable, but the playful energy of the dogs makes the whole experience more fun, while also giving you the benefit of stretching and breathing to leave you feeling calm and recharged. And it's all to help out a great cause. I can’t think of a better way to spend an hour.

Free Doggy Yoga In Estero To Benefit Gulf Coast Humane Society

Coming up on August 26 from 2-3pm, the Lee County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a free doggy yoga. It will be at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Community Outreach Center at Miromar Outlets in Estero. Not only will it be a fun day to get a little midday exercise in, but you may even fall in love with a furry friend that you can make a part of your family. There will also be refreshments provided by 7-11. The event, as mentioned, is free. But donations to Gulf Coast Humane Society are appreciated.

Seating is limited, so reserving your spot is required. To do so, email glevine@sherifflee.org