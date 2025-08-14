This Day in Top 40 History: August 14

On Aug. 14, 2007, the soundtrack to High School Musical 2 was released. The soundtrack skyrocketed to No. 1 in just one week and was the second-best-selling album that year, demonstrating the wide popularity of Sharpay Evans and Troy Bolton. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 14.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These top hits show how music has changed throughout the years:

1971: Widely regarded as one of the greatest rock records of all time, The Who released Who's Next. The album peaked at No. 4 on the charts and was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2007.

1993: Freddie Mercury reached No. 1 with a remix of his 1985 solo "Living on My Own." This accomplishment came two years after Mercury's untimely death.

Cultural Milestones

Music and culture often go together. Here are some pairings from Aug. 14:

2017: Pantone released a new color in honor of Prince, who had died in 2016. The bright purple color was dubbed "Love #2."

Notable Recordings and Performances

From festivals to tours, live performances hold a certain kind of magic:

1999: The Backstreet Boys sold over 700,000 tickets for their North American tour in just one day. Into the Millennium was the group's fourth tour.

2019: The 1975's frontman Matt Healy kissed a male fan on the lips during a concert in Dubai. Healey did this to protest the UAE's anti-LGBTQ+ laws, since homosexuality is illegal in Dubai.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some ways artists have navigated the complicated music industry on this date:

1989: Bon Jovi's album New Jersey was released in the Soviet Union after a local record label paid the band with a truckload of firewood. New Jersey was the first U.S. album legally released in the country.

2017: Taylor Swift won a wrongful termination lawsuit against former DJ David Mueller after she countersued for battery and sexual assault. Swift only demanded $1 in damages and stated that the lawsuit was important for helping other women speak up.