Ariana Grande Set to Hit the Stage Again in 2026

After a long break, Ariana Grande announced on Instagram that she'll start performing live again in 2026. Fans lit up social media when they heard the news, while many still practice the "Side to Side" dance steps.

"Very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music... !!!," Ariana wrote in a post on her Instagram this July to her 374 million fans. "It is and will always be my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it."

The "We Can't Be Friends" star plans smaller shows this time around. Her last big tour in 2019 crossed three continents. That massive run brought in $146 million, but now she wants something different.

"It may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired. Finding a balance between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way... so i'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year, even if it's just for a little. I love you," she expressed in her caption.

TikTok can't get enough of the "Side to Side" moves. Users keep trying to match Grande's steps in their videos.

Those dance steps spread far and wide. Zumba classes picked them up back in 2018. Just Dance added the moves too, showing players how to copy the routine step by step.

"Step away from the tour tickets if you don't know this," a fan on TikTok wrote, as they posted a video of them doing the famous dance trend.

Since wrapping up her last tour, she switched gears. She tried her hand at acting in the Wicked musical and worked behind the scenes to make new music. Her latest Eternal Sunshine album shows off a quieter side — less flash, more feeling.

Nobody knows much about the new shows yet. Will she pick smaller clubs or pack huge arenas? The GRAMMY-winning singer hasn't made any official announcements about those choices.

Six years is a long wait for fans who miss seeing her on stage. Her last Sweetener World Tour ran for ten months straight from March to December of 2019. Night after night, she wowed crowds with pitch-perfect singing on all 97 shows.