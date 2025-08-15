ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Cape Coral Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Serving Up Fun For Chain’s 40th Birthday Bash

It’s an exciting time for Beef ‘O’ Brady’s as the chain is celebrating its 40th birthday and the Cape Coral location is serving up the fun all month long. I’m…

Marija
Cape Coral Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Serving Up Fun For Chain’s 40th Birthday Bash
Marija/BBGI

It's an exciting time for Beef 'O' Brady's as the chain is celebrating its 40th birthday and the Cape Coral location is serving up the fun all month long.

I'm not one to miss a party, so I was thrilled when I was invited by owner Matt Amato to Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape Coral last night. The chain is celebrating its 40th birthday this month and Matt has been with the company for 30 of those 40 years. He started in Brandon, FL as a dishwasher, then eventually owning his own Beef's in Arkansas before moving to Cape Coral and taking over this location 3 years ago. If you haven't been there before, or if it's a been awhile since you have, you're in for a treat. They did a full renovation with new chairs and tables, floors, tv's and a bottoms up beer pour system that is seriously impressive. All that, on top of great service, delicious food and an overall fun vibe makes it a great place for lunch, dinner or catching your favorite team play.

Cape Coral Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Serving Up Fun For Chain’s 40th Birthday Bash

For the 40th birthday celebration, Beef 'O' Brady's on Del Prado in Cape Coral is serving up the fun with returning menu favorites and fun giveaways all month long. Let's start with how you can get in on some free money to spend. This month, any time you spend money at Beef's you'll be entered to win a $40 gift card and come September 1, they'll pick 40 winners.

They also have some great menu items with some nods to the year they first opened, 1985. They have 20 wings for $19.85, a Birthday Burger and also the 1985 salad, which is what I had for dinner last night.

Cape Coral Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Serving Up Fun For Chain’s 40th Birthday BashMarija/BBGI

1985 Salad

Other fanfare favorites include Fried Mushrooms, Signature Meatballs, the Signature Meatball Sub and the Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips, which I got as well. They were fantastic.

Cape Coral Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Serving Up Fun For Chain’s 40th Birthday BashMarija/BBGI

Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips

When we were there last night trivia was going on, which they do the first 3 Thursday's of the month. Admittedly, I'm not very good at it, but I, along with my parents who joined me, had a great time playing and the host was a blast. The last Thursday of the month, they do music bingo and for a good cause. The first 3 rounds are free, but the final round you can buy cards for and then they do a 50/50 split that goes to a charity right here in Southwest Florida.

Big thanks to Matt and his staff for having us out to celebrate the 40th anniversary, we'll definitely be back!

You can find daily specials and fun events at the North Cape Coral location on Facebook here

anniversarybeef o brady'sCape Coral
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Naples coastal neighborhoods aerial drone photo
Local NewsNaples Gets $91.4M To Build Two High-End Housing Projects in America’s No. 1 CityRebecca Allen
Stack of Generators for hurricane supplies
Local NewsLCEC Rolls Out GenerLink Device for Safer Generator Hookup During StormsRebecca Allen
Punta Rassa Boat Ramp to Reopen After Hurricane Ian, Shows Major Progress in Recovery
Local NewsPunta Rassa Boat Ramp to Reopen After Hurricane Ian, Shows Major Progress in RecoveryRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect