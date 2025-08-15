It's an exciting time for Beef 'O' Brady's as the chain is celebrating its 40th birthday and the Cape Coral location is serving up the fun all month long.

I'm not one to miss a party, so I was thrilled when I was invited by owner Matt Amato to Beef 'O' Brady's in Cape Coral last night. The chain is celebrating its 40th birthday this month and Matt has been with the company for 30 of those 40 years. He started in Brandon, FL as a dishwasher, then eventually owning his own Beef's in Arkansas before moving to Cape Coral and taking over this location 3 years ago. If you haven't been there before, or if it's a been awhile since you have, you're in for a treat. They did a full renovation with new chairs and tables, floors, tv's and a bottoms up beer pour system that is seriously impressive. All that, on top of great service, delicious food and an overall fun vibe makes it a great place for lunch, dinner or catching your favorite team play.

Cape Coral Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Serving Up Fun For Chain’s 40th Birthday Bash

For the 40th birthday celebration, Beef 'O' Brady's on Del Prado in Cape Coral is serving up the fun with returning menu favorites and fun giveaways all month long. Let's start with how you can get in on some free money to spend. This month, any time you spend money at Beef's you'll be entered to win a $40 gift card and come September 1, they'll pick 40 winners.

They also have some great menu items with some nods to the year they first opened, 1985. They have 20 wings for $19.85, a Birthday Burger and also the 1985 salad, which is what I had for dinner last night.

Marija/BBGI 1985 Salad

Other fanfare favorites include Fried Mushrooms, Signature Meatballs, the Signature Meatball Sub and the Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips, which I got as well. They were fantastic.

Marija/BBGI Cheesy Bacon Pub Chips

When we were there last night trivia was going on, which they do the first 3 Thursday's of the month. Admittedly, I'm not very good at it, but I, along with my parents who joined me, had a great time playing and the host was a blast. The last Thursday of the month, they do music bingo and for a good cause. The first 3 rounds are free, but the final round you can buy cards for and then they do a 50/50 split that goes to a charity right here in Southwest Florida.

Big thanks to Matt and his staff for having us out to celebrate the 40th anniversary, we'll definitely be back!