Demi Lovato and Charli XCX TikTok Videos Get Fans Buzzing About Possible Team-Up Soon

A viral TikTok mix combining Demi Lovato's 2008 anthem "This Is Me" from the Camp Rock movie with Charli XCX's "360" has sparked wild fan theories. Both stars fueled the buzz by posting clips with the unexpected blend.

Within hours, the singers traded playful comments. "obsessed!" Lovato commented on Charli's post. Charli also shot back with "literallyyyyy" under Lovato's video when they used the mash-up sound to film a TikTok. Their back-and-forth sent social media into overdrive, with many fans demanding a collab immediately.

The mix crashes two distinct musical worlds together — a soaring Disney Channel ballad meets cutting-edge pop. Lovato's clip shows them twirling under flashing lights. Not to be outdone, Charli struck back with a clip full of bold moves while sporting dark shades and captioned it, "in my rock era."

The posts line up with big changes for both stars. Lovato just released "Fast," marking their return to pop. Their Instagram story announcement at the time stated: "A new era has arrived." They also shared, "I know I shouldn't have kept you waiting... but I'm here now," as reported by NME.

Demi Lovato's latest album, Holy Fvck, which dropped in 2023, saw her step back into the rock and emo era that started her music career. In their album review, NME wrote, "If 'Holy Fvck' is a funeral for Lovato's pop music, it also marks a new beginning, with an artist reborn." That same year brought big changes for the former Disney star as they switched management teams, splitting from Scooter Braun's group.

As for Charli XCX, she's fresh off a knockout show at Glastonbury's festival stage, where she owned the crowd with hits from her 2024 album Brat. "360," "Apple," and "Von Dutch" had fans dancing wild. As the night ended, she dropped a hint, saying that Brat Summer may not be over after all, claiming "it's a forever thing."