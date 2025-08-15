ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Demi Lovato and Charli XCX TikTok Videos Get Fans Buzzing About Possible Team-Up Soon

A viral TikTok mix combining Demi Lovato’s 2008 anthem “This Is Me” from the Camp Rock movie with Charli XCX’s “360” has sparked wild fan theories. Both stars fueled the…

Queen Quadri
A split image of Demi Lovato at Teen Vogue Summit 2024 on the left and Charli XCX at The BRIT Awards 2025 on the right.
Phillip Faraone/Stringer via Getty Images / John Phillips/Stringer via Getty Images

A viral TikTok mix combining Demi Lovato's 2008 anthem "This Is Me" from the Camp Rock movie with Charli XCX's "360" has sparked wild fan theories. Both stars fueled the buzz by posting clips with the unexpected blend.

Within hours, the singers traded playful comments. "obsessed!" Lovato commented on Charli's post. Charli also shot back with "literallyyyyy" under Lovato's video when they used the mash-up sound to film a TikTok. Their back-and-forth sent social media into overdrive, with many fans demanding a collab immediately.

@ddlovato

i’m everywhere i’m so mitchie torres 💚

♬ original sound - indiecultclassic444

The mix crashes two distinct musical worlds together — a soaring Disney Channel ballad meets cutting-edge pop. Lovato's clip shows them twirling under flashing lights. Not to be outdone, Charli struck back with a clip full of bold moves while sporting dark shades and captioned it, "in my rock era."

@charlixcx

in my rock era

♬ original sound - indiecultclassic444

The posts line up with big changes for both stars. Lovato just released "Fast," marking their return to pop. Their Instagram story announcement at the time stated: "A new era has arrived." They also shared, "I know I shouldn't have kept you waiting... but I'm here now," as reported by NME.

Demi Lovato's latest album, Holy Fvck, which dropped in 2023, saw her step back into the rock and emo era that started her music career. In their album review, NME wrote, "If 'Holy Fvck' is a funeral for Lovato's pop music, it also marks a new beginning, with an artist reborn." That same year brought big changes for the former Disney star as they switched management teams, splitting from Scooter Braun's group.

As for Charli XCX, she's fresh off a knockout show at Glastonbury's festival stage, where she owned the crowd with hits from her 2024 album Brat. "360," "Apple," and "Von Dutch" had fans dancing wild. As the night ended, she dropped a hint, saying that Brat Summer may not be over after all, claiming "it's a forever thing."

The mashup has taken off like wildfire, racking up millions of views. Fan-made edits keep popping up across platforms. Still, neither star has released any official statement about working together or releasing an official version of the mix that started it all.

Charli XCXDemi Lovato
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
In this photo released on August 11, 2025 (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas perform on stage during the Stand Up To Cancer Telecast 2025 at The Pinnacle on August 09, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicSwitchfoot Teams Up With Jonas Brothers for Amazing ‘Meant To Live’ Show in New JerseyQueen Quadri
Post Malone being interviewed
MusicPost Malone’s Musical Evolution: From Hip-Hop to Rock and CountryKayla Morgan
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicJustin Bieber Drops Black and White Music Video for ‘First Place’ Shot in IcelandQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect