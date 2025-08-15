ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Tech Problem Leaves Lee County Students Without Rides: Bus Mess Disrupts First Week of School

A system crash stranded about 60 special education kids during Lee County’s first week of school. Despite having enough drivers, the mix-up left students stuck at home, including several from Riverdale…

Rebecca Allen
Side view of a school bus and its stop signal.
Getty Royalty Free

A system crash stranded about 60 special education kids during Lee County's first week of school. Despite having enough drivers, the mix-up left students stuck at home, including several from Riverdale High.

Junior Alice Stratton missed her first day when no bus arrived. Her mom, Rebecca, called for help, but got a cold response. "Oh, well, she's not in our system, and it's your problem," said the voice at the bus depot before cutting off the call, Rebecca said per WINK News.

The trouble started when a computer update erased returning special education students from bus lists. "The system kicked out most returning ESE students during what they said was just an update," Rebecca said, still upset about the situation.

It took three full days and pressure from WINK News before officials corrected anything. While they promised Alice a ride, they stayed quiet about other stranded students.

lee county schools
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Crossing the Herbert R. Savage Bridge on Collier boulevard Route 951 leading into Marco Island, Florida at sunrise.
Local NewsMarco Island Kicks Off $4.7M Traffic Fix at North Collier BoulevardRebecca Allen
Aftermath of natural disaster. Surrounded by hurricane Ian rainfall flood waters homes in Florida residential area.
Local NewsLee County Kicks Off $1.3M Canal Project To Cut Down Island Park FloodingRebecca Allen
boat crashed on the deck of a restaurant
Local NewsSouthwest Florida Waterfront Still Struggling With Hurricane Ian Recovery 3 Years LaterRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect