Tech Problem Leaves Lee County Students Without Rides: Bus Mess Disrupts First Week of School

A system crash stranded about 60 special education kids during Lee County's first week of school. Despite having enough drivers, the mix-up left students stuck at home, including several from Riverdale High.

Junior Alice Stratton missed her first day when no bus arrived. Her mom, Rebecca, called for help, but got a cold response. "Oh, well, she's not in our system, and it's your problem," said the voice at the bus depot before cutting off the call, Rebecca said per WINK News.

The trouble started when a computer update erased returning special education students from bus lists. "The system kicked out most returning ESE students during what they said was just an update," Rebecca said, still upset about the situation.