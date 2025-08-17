ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Strange Driveway Visitor in Cape Coral: A Felon With Firearms

Guns and stolen debit cards are bad enough, but mooching my Wi-Fi? That’s where I draw the line.

A felon was arrested in Cape Coral after being found in a stranger’s driveway with guns, weed, and stolen debit cards.
Living in Cape Coral, you get used to some unusual visitors. I’ve seen a bobcat stroll across the street like he was late for a meeting. I’ve had an armadillo tear up my yard like it was auditioning for a landscaping job. Wildlife here? Weird, but expected. What I don’t expect—or ever want—is a criminal hanging out in my driveway. But for one homeowner, that’s exactly what happened.

According to Gulf Coast News, the whole thing unfolded around 10 p.m. on SW 4th Place. A resident noticed a car sitting in their driveway with the lights off, just hanging there for over 20 minutes. If that doesn’t scream suspicious, I don’t know what does. When police showed up, they found a dude named Landon Moore sitting in the vehicle. And the first thing he did when they approached? He started reaching under his seat. Definitely not comforting behavior.

Moore told officers he was waiting for his girlfriend and trying to log onto Wi-Fi. Sure, buddy. Because nothing says “romantic date night” like stealing internet from strangers in Cape Coral. Officers, caught the smell of some dank reefer drifting out of the car. That led to a search, and what they found was way more than sketchy... Two loaded guns, weed… Oh and some debit cards that definitely were not his. And one more detail—he’s a convicted felon.

Moore was arrested on a stack of charges, not just theft, but a real no-no... Having a firearm when you’re a felon. Detectives also discovered more stolen items in the car and are working to return them to their rightful owners.

I’ve got to say, hearing stories like this makes me appreciate when it’s just armadillos messing up the lawn. Sure, they’re annoying, but at least they’re not packing heat or carrying stolen wallets. Debit cards, guns, and Wi-Fi theft? That’s way too much drama for a quiet Cape Coral night.

So yeah, I’ll take the bobcat or even the hole-digging armadillo. But a stranger in the driveway trying to hack my internet? Hard pass.

