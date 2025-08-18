Downtown Fort Myers has so much to offer and is fun to explore by day and by night and a fun new way to cruise around the area is here.

In different cities around the country, electric scooters have taken over. I've always wanted to try one, but I'm not exactly the most steady, so the last thing I need is to crash into a light pole or a car. But now that they've arrived to Fort Myers, I may have to give it a go. I'm thinking early afternoon on a weekday when there's less people and general hazards to dodge. I think the concept is great. You just rent a scooter, cruise where you need to go, and leave it, ideally near a bike rack. Plus, electric scooters are totally Instagrammable, making them the ideal backdrop for a cute photo or video. They have now arrived in Fort Myers offering a fun new way to get around.

A Fun New Way To Cruise Around Downtown Fort Myers Is Here

Last week electric scooters made their way onto the streets of downtown Fort Myers. According to Gulf Coast News, to start there are 100 of them, but could expand to more if it's successful. So how do they work? First, search your app store for the Spin- Electric Scooters app. Then, go in enter your payment method and it will connect you with nearby scooters. It's $1 to start and then $0.62 a minute, plus taxes and fees. Then when you're done, go back into the app and hit "end ride". It's as simple as that! There is also a Spin+ weekly subscription if you plan on riding regularly. For $1 a week you get unlimited $4 20 minute rides.

Whether you’re hopping on after brunch with the girls or adding some fun to date night, adding a playful twist to date night, I think this will be a fun addition to downtown.