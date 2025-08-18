ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

A Fun New Way To Cruise Around Downtown Fort Myers Is Here

Downtown Fort Myers has so much to offer and is fun to explore by day and by night and a fun new way to cruise around the area is here….

Marija
A Fun New Way To Cruise Around Downtown Fort Myers Is Here
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Downtown Fort Myers has so much to offer and is fun to explore by day and by night and a fun new way to cruise around the area is here.

In different cities around the country, electric scooters have taken over. I've always wanted to try one, but I'm not exactly the most steady, so the last thing I need is to crash into a light pole or a car. But now that they've arrived to Fort Myers, I may have to give it a go. I'm thinking early afternoon on a weekday when there's less people and general hazards to dodge. I think the concept is great. You just rent a scooter, cruise where you need to go, and leave it, ideally near a bike rack. Plus, electric scooters are totally Instagrammable, making them the ideal backdrop for a cute photo or video. They have now arrived in Fort Myers offering a fun new way to get around.

A Fun New Way To Cruise Around Downtown Fort Myers Is Here

Last week electric scooters made their way onto the streets of downtown Fort Myers. According to Gulf Coast News, to start there are 100 of them, but could expand to more if it's successful. So how do they work? First, search your app store for the Spin- Electric Scooters app. Then, go in enter your payment method and it will connect you with nearby scooters. It's $1 to start and then $0.62 a minute, plus taxes and fees. Then when you're done, go back into the app and hit "end ride". It's as simple as that! There is also a Spin+ weekly subscription if you plan on riding regularly. For $1 a week you get unlimited $4 20 minute rides.

Whether you’re hopping on after brunch with the girls or adding some fun to date night, adding a playful twist to date night, I think this will be a fun addition to downtown.

For more info on Spin scooters and to download the app, click here

FloridaFort Myersscooter
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
atlantic forecast
Local NewsAfter Hurricane Erin Passes The NHC is Watching New Wave in AtlanticJen Glorioso
A felon was arrested in Cape Coral after being found in a stranger’s driveway with guns, weed, and stolen debit cards.
Local NewsStrange Driveway Visitor in Cape Coral: A Felon With FirearmsBudman
Crossing the Herbert R. Savage Bridge on Collier boulevard Route 951 leading into Marco Island, Florida at sunrise.
Local NewsMarco Island Kicks Off $4.7M Traffic Fix at North Collier BoulevardRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect