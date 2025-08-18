B1039’s “Benson Boo” Photo Contest
Now that the kids are back in school, it’s the perfect time for a date night in Tampa! B1039 wants to send you and your special someone to the sold-out Benson Boone show on Friday, September 13th at Benchmark International Arena (formerly Amalie Arena).
We’re making it extra special with tickets AND a romantic overnight stay to turn it into a truly magical night!
Here’s how to win:
- Upload a photo of you and your “Boo Bear” the one you’re taking to see Benson.
- Get your friends and family to vote.
- The couple with the most votes wins the prize package: Benson Boone tickets + overnight stay in Tampa!
Don’t miss out! Upload your photo below and vote once per hour until September 7th!
Listen to WiLD Bunch Mornings on Monday, September 8th for the winner!