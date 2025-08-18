Dill Pickle Cup Noodles Are Real, and I’m Terrified

Dill pickle noodles? Oh, hell no... Let me start by saying this: I like ramen noodles as much as the next guy. In fact, my 13-year-old daughter is obsessed with them. She can slurp her way through a pack of ramen like it’s a Michelin-starred meal. At her age, she can get away with it. Me? I stick to the basics — chicken, beef, maybe shrimp if I’m feeling fancy. But lately, Cup Noodles has been rolling out flavors that are… well, strange.

I’ve seen s’mores ramen before (seriously, who thought that up?), but now they’ve gone off the deep end with Dill Pickle Cup Noodles. Yep, you read that right. Dill pickle. Personally, I don’t like pickles. Not on burgers. I don't want them on sandwiches. Not even as a crunchy side. They’re just not my thing. So when I saw these, I thought, “Nope. Not touching that with a ten-foot fork.”

But here’s the deal — I know a guy. His name is Booger. And Booger? He’ll try anything. So, of course, I grabbed a couple cups and brought them to work. He snatched them up like it was Christmas morning and wasted no time firing up the microwave. In less than five minutes, the dill pickle ramen was ready to stink up the break room.

When I asked Booger what he thought, he didn’t even hesitate: “I tried the dill pickle flavored ramen noodles. I like it. I recommend it. And I’m gonna eat more of it tonight.” A strange quote from an even stranger man, but there you go.

Now, Cup Noodles says this is just a limited-time summer fling. So if you’re one of the 321 million people fueling the pickle craze on TikTok, this is your moment. They even suggest eating it poolside, at movie night, or — get this — pairing it with a pickle spear for “maximum tang.” (That’s a level of pickle love I will never understand.)