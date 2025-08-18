ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Dill Pickle Cup Noodles Are Real, and I’m Terrified

Booger says dill pickle ramen is delicious—proof that some people will eat literally anything that fits in a cup.

Budman
Dill Pickle Cup Noodles are here, and while I think they’re gross, my buddy Booger says they’re briny, tasty, and worth slurping.
Budman's iPhone

Dill pickle noodles? Oh, hell no... Let me start by saying this: I like ramen noodles as much as the next guy. In fact, my 13-year-old daughter is obsessed with them. She can slurp her way through a pack of ramen like it’s a Michelin-starred meal. At her age, she can get away with it. Me? I stick to the basics — chicken, beef, maybe shrimp if I’m feeling fancy. But lately, Cup Noodles has been rolling out flavors that are… well, strange.

I’ve seen s’mores ramen before (seriously, who thought that up?), but now they’ve gone off the deep end with Dill Pickle Cup Noodles. Yep, you read that right. Dill pickle. Personally, I don’t like pickles. Not on burgers. I don't want them on sandwiches. Not even as a crunchy side. They’re just not my thing. So when I saw these, I thought, “Nope. Not touching that with a ten-foot fork.”

But here’s the deal — I know a guy. His name is Booger. And Booger? He’ll try anything. So, of course, I grabbed a couple cups and brought them to work. He snatched them up like it was Christmas morning and wasted no time firing up the microwave. In less than five minutes, the dill pickle ramen was ready to stink up the break room.

When I asked Booger what he thought, he didn’t even hesitate: “I tried the dill pickle flavored ramen noodles. I like it. I recommend it. And I’m gonna eat more of it tonight.” A strange quote from an even stranger man, but there you go.

Now, Cup Noodles says this is just a limited-time summer fling. So if you’re one of the 321 million people fueling the pickle craze on TikTok, this is your moment. They even suggest eating it poolside, at movie night, or — get this — pairing it with a pickle spear for “maximum tang.” (That’s a level of pickle love I will never understand.)

As for me? I’m not going anywhere near it. I find the whole idea offensive to my taste buds. But if you’re a true pickle aficionado like Booger, this might just be your dream snack. Me? I’ll be sticking with beef ramen, thank you very much.

cup noodlesFoodPicklessnacks
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Womens Pole Vault World Champion Yelena Isinbaeva of Russia poses during the 12th IAAF World Indoor Championships at The Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 18Michael Garaventa
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the gold medal against Fernando Gonzalez of Chile during the men's singles gold medal tennis match held at the Olympic Green Tennis Center during Day 9 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 17Michael Garaventa
Ronnie O’Sullivan of England reacts surrounded by confetti after victory
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 16Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect