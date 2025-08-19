One of my favorite festivals of the year is going on now and here are 5 must-try foods at Bier Fest at Busch Gardens.

Bier Fest Brews and BBQ is going on now at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. If you're a fan of great food and delicious beer, this is the fest for you. I went up this past weekend with my family and we ate and drank our way through. We had so much fun, we're actually going back next weekend for me. The menu is incredible with a variety of things to eat and when it comes to beer, there's a little bit of everything from stouts and porters to IPAs, ales and ciders. There's also a great biergarten featuring a live polka band and stein hoisting contests (which I participated in, but didn't do very well). If you're trying to decide what to eat first, here are my 5 must-try foods at Bier Fest.

5 Must-Try Foods At Bier Fest At Busch Gardens

Bratwurst with Onion Mustard Relish

You can't go to a Bier Fest without getting some sausage, and this beer-braised bratwurst was tasty. I usually have sauerkraut on the side, but this onion mustard relish was very dill pickle- like and tasty. And served with tater tots. You can find this inside Helga's Biergarten.

Marija/BBGI Bratwurst with Onion Mustard Relish

Currywurst Sauerkraut

Also found in Helga's Biergarten, this is another great German dish. The sauce was something I've never had before, spiced with a light curry flavor that went with the sausage perfectly.

Marija/BBGI Currywurst Sauerkraut

Smoked Pulled Duck Roll

This was the last thing of the day we got and one of my favorites. It's pulled duck with a delicious smokey taste in a bbq sauce with grape apple slaw and pickles on top. I'm picky when it comes to duck, but this was a great dish I would get again.

Marija/BBGI Smoked Pulled Duck Roll

BBQ Grilled Pinchos

This dish was a combination of things I love so I couldn't pass it up. Marinated beef tip and shishito pepper kabobs on top of a bed of plantain mashed potatoes. The mix of sweet and savory was perfect.

Marija/BBGI BBQ Grilled Pinchos

Brisket Mac

After one bite my dad said "Oh yeah, this one is a winner!" and I have to agree. Mac and cheese topped with smoked brisket in a waffle cone. What more is there to say other than...get this. You won't be disappointed.

Marija/BBGI Brisket Mac