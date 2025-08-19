How Strategic Collaborations Elevated Tate McRae Hits to Chart-Topping Success

Tate McRae has become one of the industry's top up-and-coming artists. She has used collaborations with other artists and brands to help launch her career. This collaboration strategy can be seen with her third studio album, So Close to What. This album focused on collaborations and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

From Rising Artist to Chart-Topping Success

McRae's path to the top of the charts had its origins in her exceptional background in dance. When she was only 13 years old, she became the first Canadian to be featured as a finalist in the TV show, So You Think You Can Dance. This is where she cemented the talents that would be used to shape her performance persona. This early life achievement paved the way for McRae's future endeavors in music. Afterwards, she started uploading her original music on YouTube when she was just 14 years old.

The rest is history, as her musical career erupted in 2020 when her song, "You Broke Me First," went viral and presented her unique sound to the world. After that, McRae's popularity only increased. Her singles, such as "Exes" and "Greedy," were mammoth hits, with "Greedy" marking a career milestone. These accomplishments brought McRae a lot of popularity. She was even featured as the youngest musician on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021.

She followed this up by winning Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Greedy" at the 2024 Juno Awards. These awards established her as one of the most significant figures in Canadian and global music.

Her 2025 album, So Close to What, debuted at No. 1, marking a leap forward from her previous album. It sold 177 thousand units in the first week, compared to her previous album, Think Later, which sold 66 thousand units. This doubled growth shows not only the progress in her career but also the efficiency of her strategic development of industry relations and engagement with fans.

Strategic Musical Collaborations on So Close to What

The artistic collaborations on McRae's new album show the power of partnership in creating art and increasing popularity. The striking collaboration with the Kid Laroi on the song "I Know Love" produced a song cowritten by both artists along with industry giants Julia Michaels, Billy Walsh, and Tyler Spry. It was also produced by Ryan Tedder and Tyler Spry, making it a perfect amalgamation of different styles.

McRae provided insight into how the song was impacted by the working relationship between the two artists. She explained that she and Laroi never really gave the other serious consideration prior to working together, which provoked a complicated atmosphere in the studio at first. Initial recording was difficult, and McRae said that singing and writing in front of Laroi was stressful. They had to perform several takes as they struggled to overcome the initial shyness.

This difficulty ended up supporting the song's creative process as well as strengthening their relationship. The joint effort made them closer to each other while increasing streaming statistics. Doing so was a major boost to the popularity of the album.

McRae's partnership with Flo Milli on the song "Bloodonmyhands" highlights her power to deliver in different genres. As an artist, McRae is very versatile and can handle various styles of hip-hop and pop. This increases her appeal to a wide range of listeners.

Such collaborations with renowned artists such as the Kid Laroi and Flo Milli have boosted McRae's latest album, increasing its performance on the charts, popularity with listeners, and reputation in the industry. By working with artists that already have substantial follower bases and relationships throughout the industry, McRae has been able to gain new followers and make sure that she is authentic in her artistic statement.

These initiatives are part of an industry collaboration trend. The typical Billboard Hot 100 song in 2025 includes 6.66 distinct collaborators and 4.5 songwriters, on average, per song. Industry strategies have truly shifted, as there had been only 1.7 songwriters per hit on average in the 1970s. Having knowledge about this cooperative environment has placed McRae in a good position to succeed in the current networked music industry.

Chart Performance and Industry Recognition

The partnership strategy used by McRae has resulted in outstanding success on a wide range of levels. Her album So Close to What had an unprecedented 11 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The songs "Sports Car" and "Revolving Door" peaked at No. 16 and No. 22, respectively.

Her song with the Kid Laroi, "I Know Love," reached No. 43, and another collaboration with him, "Dear God," reached No. 44. These songs indicate how the increased influence brought about by her partnerships result in strong performance on the charts. Such achievements add to McRae's overall success with 21 songs on the Hot 100 and seven on the Top 40.

Alongside her musical collaborations, McRae's partnership with global brands has helped to further increase her fame and popularity.

McRae's alliance with Neutrogena was especially smart and effective. As the Global Brand Ambassador in their new Beauty to a Science campaign, she got a lot of attention in the media, with an impact worth $792,000 in the week of the announcement alone. The media recognition and revenue generated through this professional collaboration showed clear evidence of how valuable a brand partnership with her could be.

Her Instagram post for her partnership with Rhode received 953k likes. Overall, McRae's brand collaborations have been successful in terms of reaching and interacting with audiences.

Building Momentum Through Strategic Partnerships

The range of factors that helped McRae's new album to perform so well shows that her versatile approach to collaborations generated important ripples in the industry. This was further enhanced by her Think Later world tour in 2024. It was an immense 65-show tour spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, with total sales of 105,717 and earnings of 6.3 million dollars. She even added extra dates to satisfy the increased demand, indicating that she is becoming a big name worldwide.

McRae's smart, coordinated use of TV and award shows also played a key role in creating hype for her new music. Her appearances on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 18, 2023, and March 1, 2025, introduced her to the mainstream American public. This helped her gain traction with a varied mix of industry professionals and fans.

McRae's successes are partly a result of her outstanding engagement rates on social media platforms. Her Instagram engagement rate, at 16-19%, is much higher than the industry average, and the average likes per post are 918.8 thousand. On TikTok, her high engagement rate of 12-28% and average views per post of 2.3 million demonstrate her skill in making viral content. Her content really resonates, which attracts her audience of a younger generation.

Her growth on social media has been exponential, especially her TikTok account, which increased by 37.77% in just one month, Feb. 2025. This surge added about 3 million followers to her account. The 5.28% monthly growth in her Instagram followers indicates constant audience development on different platforms. This has formed a strong synergy that combines her continued presence in tours, brand associations, and association with other artists. The result is a culmination of worldwide anticipation with every new release.

The Future of Strategic Collaborations in Pop Music

The cross-media strategy that McRae has developed involves musical collaborations, high-profile brand partnerships, a huge touring circuit, TV appearances, and genuine relationship building. The approach has proven her authenticity and increased her following exponentially.