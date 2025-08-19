Lee County Teachers Union Questions District’s Staffing Claims Despite Fewer Job Openings

The Teachers Association of Lee County (TALC) disputes the school district's staffing claims. While open spots dropped from 200 to 37 this year, staff tell a different story.

A survey brought in 500 staff responses, highlighting problems. Staff have to combine classes, teach subjects outside their training, and work with groups as large as 40 kids in one room.

"These findings are not isolated incidents — they represent a systemic problem that impacts both students and educators," said Kevin Daly, President of the Teachers Association of Lee County, in a prepared statement, according to North Fort Myers Neighbor. "We cannot accept a narrative that all classes are properly staffed when our members are telling us otherwise."

Officials stick to their story. "The School District of Lee County is in compliance with the requirements of teacher certification through the Florida Department of Education and is providing a certified teacher in every classroom," the district said in a statement.

Board member Debbie Jordan, who watches over North Fort Myers and parts of Cape Coral, backed the district. "They all have an education certificate. There is a state-certified teacher in every single classroom," Jordan said.

But staff point to mismatched skills. "I played the saxophone for about 6 minutes, and you would definitely not want me in a music classroom, but I'm a certified state teacher," Daly said.