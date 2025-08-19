ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Listen to Win: Blink 182 in Tampa

Friday, August 29th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre At The Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa with special guests Alkaline Trio & Missionary Impossible

Diana Beasley

Friday, August 29th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre At The Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa

with special guests Alkaline Trio & Missionary Impossible

Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!


Material Terms

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 8/18/25 - 8/22/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What is the prize value: $140
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
Blink 182
Diana BeasleyEditor
