Listen to Win: Blink 182 in Tampa
Friday, August 29th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre At The Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa with special guests Alkaline Trio & Missionary Impossible Listen to B1039 all this week to…
Friday, August 29th at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre At The Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa
with special guests Alkaline Trio & Missionary Impossible
Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 8/18/25 - 8/22/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What is the prize value: $140
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation