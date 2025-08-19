McDonald’s Launches BTS TinyTAN Happy Meals with Collectible Toys

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Beginning September 3, 2025, McDonald's will roll out BTS-themed Happy Meals featuring TinyTAN collectible toys. A second collection arrives in stores September 23.

Each meal comes with a choice of nuggets or burger, plus fries or apple slices, and a drink. Kids will discover one of 14 special toys showing tiny versions of the K-pop stars.

The initial release features BTS members wearing their 2021 McDonald's campaign outfits, while the second set introduces new looks. The collection includes miniatures of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

McDonald's Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin mentioned on social media that launch dates will vary by region. The toys will come packaged in eye-catching purple boxes.

When customers scan their meal box codes, they'll unlock a special digital game. These codes also give access to virtual fan events for those unable to see live performances.

A two-day fan celebration, Magic Meetup, will take place at nya West in Los Angeles on September 27-28. The event combines BTS music with Happy Meal fun.

This is McDonald's second partnership with BTS. Their previous collaboration in 2021 boosted sales by 40%. That time, they offered nuggets with special Korean sauces across 50 countries.

During BTS's first McDonald's team-up, fans grabbed all available merchandise. Packaging items became collector's pieces. In one crazy instance, someone bought a single nugget for $100,000.

The TinyTAN promotion follows other recent McDonald's releases. They just launched an adult McDonaldland meal last month. Earlier releases featured toys from Ninja Turtles, Hello Kitty, and Squishmallows.

