Naples Rooftop Restaurant Prime Social Reserve Coming This Fall

A new rooftop dining spot, Prime Social Reserve, will open on Fifth Avenue South in Naples, this fall. The top-floor venue offers outdoor areas and city views.

"The design of the restaurant takes advantage of the view," said David Miller, CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, to Naples Illustrated. "About 30% [of Prime Social] is outside with a covered rooftop. It feels like you're on a luxurious yacht."

Naples businessman Christopher Shucart of JCS Realty Group sparked the project. As building owner, he pitched the concept to Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, which runs over 100 dining spots across the U.S.

City officials took five years to approve the plans. Inside, guests will find wood details, shaded areas, two lounges, and the main dining space. The layout lets guests pick sun-filled or covered seats.

Chefs will switch up the menu as seasons change. Fresh catches at the raw bar join sushi and steaks on the menu. Wine storage units, new for a Cameron Mitchell spot, will hold bottles for guests.

The VIP program gives members guaranteed reservations and extras at Prime Social Reserve. These perks work at Ocean Prime, Del Mar, and other Mitchell spots nationwide. As of mid-May, 175 members had signed up, with room for 75 more before opening.