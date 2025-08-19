Publix To Open Huge 52,000-Square-Foot Store in Naples Shopping Center This Fall

A new Publix store will open in October 2025 at The Shoppes at Orange Blossom in Golden Gate Estates, Naples. At 52,249 square feet, this store will anchor a retail center with six shops and a bank.

Shoppers will find eight self-checkout spots and a two-story setup. The ground floor stocks groceries, while upstairs offers tables and spots to sit. Next door, a Publix Liquors shop will fill 2,128 square feet when it opens this fall.

"I think it was really underserved out there," said Bob Pekol, senior associate for LQ Commercial real estate services, to Gulf Shore Business. "There's a lot of growth expected in the area, and there's not a lot of commercial land there."

The store's food section will cook up fresh meals daily. Customers can pick from sushi, hot dishes, olives, fancy cheeses, and fresh soup. A drive-through pharmacy is located at the front of the store.

Other stores coming to the shopping center include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Great Clips, and Encore Nail Bar. Watch for these locations to open between late 2025 and early 2026.

Fifth Third Bank will be located adjacent to Publix. The branch will have two drive-through lanes and electric vehicle charging stations.

Plans show spaces for Chipotle, Starbucks, Circle K, Mavis Tires and Brakes, and Heartland Dental.