Sanibel’s New Harkey Sea Turtle Complex Breaks Ground, Boosting Wildlife Protection

Work has started on a sea turtle recovery hub in Sanibel, Florida. The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife received a $750,000 donation from the Harkey family and a $1.2 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for this project.

When built, this center will fill a critical gap as the sole licensed sea turtle care site between Sarasota and the Keys. The Harkey Sea Turtle Complex will replace the building that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

"The new Harkey Sea Turtle Complex will enhance CROW's capacity to care for injured and endangered sea turtles – housing advanced medical equipment and custom-built rehabilitation tanks," stated a CROW press release. Staff will focus on fixing problems caused by lost homes, dirty waters, and shifting weather patterns.

Bill Harkey, who leads the J.N. Ding Darling Wildlife Society, shared why his family backed the effort. "We decided to do something to help them along. We helped get them close to the $2 million (mark), and they're still raising money," Harkey said, per News-Press.

Sick and hurt turtles from three nearby counties will get care at this site. New tools and special pools will give these sea creatures the best shot at recovering.

"Sanibel is a very special place," Harkey noted. "It draws people from all over the world. I think the special part about it is almost 80% of the island is in some type of conservation. We've preserved it."