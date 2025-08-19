Stranger Things: Chips Ahoy Celebrates Final Season With Limited-Edition Cookies

I don’t know about you, but Stranger Things season five has me acting like a kid who just found a stash of quarters for the arcade. The hype is officially in overdrive, and honestly, it feels like I’ve been waiting forever for this final season. Stranger Things just does something to me. It’s not just a show—it’s a whole vibe. It takes me back to my days riding bikes with my friends until the streetlights flicker on… Just some sweet 80s magic.

Now here I am, grown up (sort of), sitting at home, practically chewing my fingernails off waiting for new episodes… so what’s the cure? Enter: Chips Ahoy x Stranger Things cookies. Yes, my local Walmart had them, and yes, I grabbed a pack faster than Dustin could sing the theme to “The Never Ending Story.”

These aren’t your average Chips Ahoy. Oh no. These babies are limited-edition Stranger Things cookies. They’ve got a chocolatey base, fudge chips, and—get this—a red strawberry filling that peeks through the cracks like little Rifts to the Upside Down. It’s actually Chips Ahoy’s first ever fruit-flavored filling, and it feels like they saved it just for Vecna’s big finale. If you eat too many, sure, your A1C might get flipped upside down, but come on… one (or six) won’t hurt.

And the packaging? Pure nostalgia. Chips Ahoy went full retro, bringing back that classic 1980s design that instantly transports you back to when Stranger Things takes place. It’s like opening the cupboard and finding your childhood staring back at you in glowing, neon letters. Oh yeah—did I mention it glows in the dark? That’s right, your snack stash just got spooky.

Stranger Things Game:

But wait—this collab goes beyond cookies. There’s a QR code on the pack you can scan to jump into an augmented reality game. Basically, you “step into the Upside Down,” hunt for hidden cookies, and rack up points to win exclusive Stranger Things prizes. We’re talking limited-edition merch, and even an Eddie Munson-inspired guitar. (Tell me you wouldn’t shred “Master of Puppets” on that thing.)