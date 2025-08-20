American Music Awards Signs Five-Year Deal with CBS & Paramount

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The American Music Awards, or AMAs, just locked in a sweet encore with CBS and Paramount+. The AMAs have officially sealed a five-year broadcast partnership with the studio, locking in…

Yvette Delacruz
Jennifer Lopez hosts the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The American Music Awards, or AMAs, just locked in a sweet encore with CBS and Paramount+. The AMAs have officially sealed a five-year broadcast partnership with the studio, locking in their stage from 2026 through 2030.   

American Music Awards and CBS’s Long-Term Partnership  

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dick Clark Productions, which produces the AMAs, has signed a long-term partnership with CBS to continue airing the awards show until 2030, with a simultaneous stream on Paramount+. The deal happened after the 2025 AMAs, which aired in May. Viewership of the last show averaged 4.86 million views, combined with the streaming audience, and it brought the total number of views to more than 10 million. This is the highest total for the awards show since 2019.   

No wonder the broadcast network has been eager to sign the agreement.  

Not Left Empty Handed  

Aside from drawing in millions of audiences, CBS, which lost the Grammy Awards to Disney, will at least not be left empty-handed. The Grammys, which have aired on CBS since 1973, will air its last show on February 1, 2026. Last October, the Grammys announced that beginning in 2027, the show will be simulcast by ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ under a 10-year deal until 2036, according to Billboard.  

Even if the Grammys are the most-watched music awards show, the audience that the AMAs pull is still considerable. 

The AMAs 2025, hosted by Jennifer Lopez for the first time in 10 years, aired during Memorial Day, and the awards show paid special tribute to US troops and veterans. Aside from Lopez, other performers on the show included Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Gwen Stefani, Alex Warren, Gloria Estefan, Janet Jackson, who received the ICON Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.  

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted awards show, where the winners are determined by votes. This year’s biggest winner was Billie Eilish.   

AMAscbsJennifer Lopez
Yvette DelacruzWriter
