Fort Myers Plans Traffic Upgrades as Amazon Warehouse Promises 1,000 Jobs

A new Amazon facility will bring 1,000 jobs to Fort Myers, prompting new traffic signals at State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard. The city plans to spend $87,616 on road changes before…

A new Amazon facility will bring 1,000 jobs to Fort Myers, prompting new traffic signals at State Road 82 and Forum Boulevard. The city plans to spend $87,616 on road changes before the automated warehouse opens in 2027.

Traffic signals will help manage the growing flow of cars along State Road 82, a vital link between I-75, Buckingham, Lehigh Acres, and Collier County. The project sits at a critical spot where State Road 82 crosses Forum Boulevard.

The city's traffic study looked at upcoming growth near the site. They counted cars from Lexington Palms Apartments and North Forum neighborhoods, then added future traffic patterns to their math.

Staff presented their traffic management strategy for the construction phase at the Aug. 18 Fort Myers city council meeting.

