Justin Bieber Look-alike Fools Wynn Las Vegas: Fans and Workers Tricked at XS Nightclub

At XS Nightclub in the Wynn Las Vegas, a man pretending to be Justin Bieber tricked staff and guests on August 17. He made his way to the stage during the night's events and even gave a full-on performance.

Dylan Desclos, who bears a striking resemblance to the pop star, crashed DJ Gryffin's set. Social media lit up with clips of his bold act as he strutted and danced for the packed venue.

"Something to look into: apparently, all of the Wynn/XS got duped by a fake Justin Bieber last night," reported X user Las Vegas Locally in a message shared with him. "He performed and everything before they realized it wasn't him."

The real Bieber wasn't anywhere near Vegas that night, as shown by his social media posts. His last true appearance at the Wynn dated back to July 2021, when he gave a stellar performance and sold out the venue. Many believe the Wynn was under the impression that he showed up randomly to do a free show.

This breach raises questions about the club's safety protocols, especially considering the high-end venue charges steep prices. As Brobible notes, "A night at XS can easily run tens of thousands of dollars for a decent table with bottles. There is virtually no limit to how much you can spend there. And of patrons at XS were led to believe this was the real Justin Bieber, and spent money thinking it was, what then?"

Outside the club, fans swarmed Desclos for photos. Most still thought they'd met the actual singer. "Did I just see Justin Bieber or Rustin Chiever?" a confused fan posted on social media as clips from the night continue to circulate.

Before his stunt, Desclos posted about his trip to Vegas on X. His Instagram account disappeared shortly after the incident.