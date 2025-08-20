Krispy Kreme is casting a spell on fans with a brand-new line of Harry Potter doughnuts.

Ever since I was in high school I've loved Harry Potter. I remember in my music theory class if we had time at the end our teacher would put the movies on and that's when I fell in love. After high school I worked at Border's book store, so the releases of the books were always a huge deal with midnight release parties and lines wrapped around the building. And still, into adulthood, I love it. The worlds at Universal Orlando are incredible, and while I haven't read the books or watched the movies in years, it's just fun. And if you like doughnuts, there's a new Harry Potter collection you'll want to get.

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy Kreme

Starting this past Monday, Krispy Kreme introduced a new line of doughnuts inspired by the famous franchise. The Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme Collection includes 4 new doughnuts, one for each house. Of course I had to try them. I will give you a heads up that I tried to get them Monday afternoon at the Krispy Kreme in Fort Myers and they were sold out, so they recommended I order them first thing in the morning. I did that online yesterday and they were ready for pick-up right after work. You can get the doughnuts individually or as part of a dozen, but they're only here for a limited time, so don't wait. Here are the 4 available:

Gryffindor Doughnut

This was my favorite of the 4 with cookie butter kreme inside and Biscoff cookie crumble on top.

Marija/BBGI Gryffindor Doughnut

Slytherin Doughnut

This one is an original glazed with green buttercream swirls and a chocolate cookie sugar blend on top.

Marija/BBGI Slytherin Doughnut

Hufflepuff Doughnut

I'm a huge fan of cream filled doughnuts, so this was another favorite of mine with brown sugar toffee custard inside. (I couldn't wait to take a bite!)

Marija/BBGI Hufflepuff Doughnut

Ravenclaw Doughnut

This one is an original glazed with blueberry icing on top.

Marija/BBGI Ravenclaw Doughnut