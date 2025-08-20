ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is casting a spell on fans with a brand-new line of Harry Potter doughnuts. Ever since I was in high school I’ve loved Harry Potter. I remember in…

Marija
Magical New Harry Potter Donuts Have Landed at Krispy Kreme
Marija/BBGI

Krispy Kreme is casting a spell on fans with a brand-new line of Harry Potter doughnuts.

Ever since I was in high school I've loved Harry Potter. I remember in my music theory class if we had time at the end our teacher would put the movies on and that's when I fell in love. After high school I worked at Border's book store, so the releases of the books were always a huge deal with midnight release parties and lines wrapped around the building. And still, into adulthood, I love it. The worlds at Universal Orlando are incredible, and while I haven't read the books or watched the movies in years, it's just fun. And if you like doughnuts, there's a new Harry Potter collection you'll want to get.

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy Kreme

Starting this past Monday, Krispy Kreme introduced a new line of doughnuts inspired by the famous franchise. The Houses of Hogwarts x Krispy Kreme Collection includes 4 new doughnuts, one for each house. Of course I had to try them. I will give you a heads up that I tried to get them Monday afternoon at the Krispy Kreme in Fort Myers and they were sold out, so they recommended I order them first thing in the morning. I did that online yesterday and they were ready for pick-up right after work. You can get the doughnuts individually or as part of a dozen, but they're only here for a limited time, so don't wait. Here are the 4 available:

Gryffindor Doughnut

This was my favorite of the 4 with cookie butter kreme inside and Biscoff cookie crumble on top.

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy KremeMarija/BBGI

Gryffindor Doughnut

Slytherin Doughnut

This one is an original glazed with green buttercream swirls and a chocolate cookie sugar blend on top.

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy KremeMarija/BBGI

Slytherin Doughnut

Hufflepuff Doughnut

I'm a huge fan of cream filled doughnuts, so this was another favorite of mine with brown sugar toffee custard inside. (I couldn't wait to take a bite!)

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy KremeMarija/BBGI

Hufflepuff Doughnut

Ravenclaw Doughnut

This one is an original glazed with blueberry icing on top.

Magical New Harry Potter Doughnuts Have Landed at Krispy KremeMarija/BBGI

Ravenclaw Doughnut

To order your Harry Potter doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, click here

DoughnutsHarry PotterKrispy Kreme
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
The Argentinian team celebrate gold during the Men's Final between Nigeria and Argentina at the National Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 23Michael Garaventa
Anna Nordqvist of Sweden poses for a photo outside the Muirfield club house with the 2021 AIG Women’s Open trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 22Michael Garaventa
A Dunkin' Donuts hangs on a window.
Human InterestDunkin’ Rolls Out Fall Menu with New Cereal-Themed DrinkDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect