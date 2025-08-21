Cape Coral Hooters Throws Down for World Rock Paper Scissors Day

Let's go to Hooters! Whenever my family and I can’t agree on where to eat, I’ve got the perfect solution: rock, paper, scissors. I swear I’ve got some kind of psychic intuition when it comes to this game. Call it luck, call it skill—but somehow, I always win. That’s how I usually land us at Hooters when it’s my turn to pick. Some people go for the atmosphere, others go for the wings. Me? I go for both.

Living in Cape Coral, my go-to spot is the Cape Coral Hooters. It’s not just about grabbing a bite—it’s about making a whole night out of it. And this time, I don’t even need to throw down a single round of rock, paper, scissors to convince the fam. Why? Because on Wednesday, August 27th at 6 pm, Cape Coral Hooters is hosting a World Rock Paper Scissors Day celebration. Yep, you heard that right—an actual holiday for the greatest hand game of all time.

Here’s the deal: Hooters is turning the restaurant into a rock, paper, scissors battlefield for kids, teens, and even us “grown-ups.” There are three age brackets, each with some seriously cool prizes. Kids 10 and under can win free kids’ meals for an entire year (imagine the bragging rights at school). The 11-to-15-year-olds get a shot at something pretty epic—a VIP table for themselves and five friends at the 2026 Hooters Calendar signing. And if you’re 16 or older, you better bring your A-game, because the winner scores wings for a whole year. Now that’s what I call motivation!

Hooters Fun:

Signing up is easy—you just do it at the restaurant on August 27th. And while you’re there, you can grab some wings, hang with the fam, and test your rock, paper, scissors skills against the best of Cape Coral.

So mark your calendars, friends. Whether you’re in it for the food, the fun, or the thrill of throwing down the perfect “scissors” at the perfect time, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Cape Coral Hooters is located at 3120 Del Prado Boulevard. Make sure to follow them on Instagram at @CapecoralHooters for updates on deals, events, and more. For info on all 15 South Florida locations, head to Hooter Florida..