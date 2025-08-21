Jon Hamm and Becky G Get Down at Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Show

At San Juan's José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, Jon Hamm and Becky G danced the night away during Bad Bunny's No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí concert series. The August 16 show drew not only fans but stars alike to the packed venue.

Social media lit up with clips of Hamm, who stood out in black-and-white print wear and a crisp white bucket hat. Next to him in the VIP section was Becky G singing along to the hits in a striking red fit. Their moves caught the eyes of countless phones in the crowd, who later posted videos of their interactions.

"He's a really nice guy. And he's funny. And he's fun and his music is awesome," Hamm said about Bad Bunny in an April chat with TODAY. He'd hinted then about coming to these shows, saying, "Well, we're hoping to go to Puerto Rico. I'm excited because he's doing this residency where he's doing a month and a half of shows in Puerto Rico."

The shows mark the first time fans can hear tracks from Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny's sixth album, live. Stars keep showing up to grace his shows — from LeBron James to Ricky Martin, and even Austin Butler has made an appearance.

As Hamm praised the singer during the TODAY chat, "You can't listen to his music and not smile. I just love his story." There's a fun twist to Hamm's connection with the star — Bad Bunny calls him "Jon Jamón," Spanish for his name, "Jon Ham." The two also shared laughs during a Q&A bit at the SNL50 special earlier this year.

"First of all, I think it's really cool that he's going back to his home, to really give back to the fans," Hamm told Today. "He's reserving the first four, five or 10 shows, or whatever it is, for only residents of Puerto Rico, which is so cool," he expressed about respecting Bad Bunny's way of running his shows.

Since his 2016 hit "Soy Peor," Bad Bunny's star has shot up. His latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart this January. His music now brings together top voices, including Drake, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony.

The shows will keep the Coliseum buzzing until September and wrap up as the largest-ever residency by a Puerto Rican artist. If you're a Puerto Rican local, you can get first dibs on tickets at special rates. You just need to prove you live on the island.

Come November, he'll then kick off the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour in the Dominican Republic, with dates across North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.