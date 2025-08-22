‘BTS Movie Weeks’ Will Be Shown in 2,500+ Cinemas Across 65 Countries

This is not a drill! Clear your schedules, ARMY, your local cinema might get a serious case of K-pop fever. "BTS Movie Weeks" are rolling out across more than 2,500 theaters in 65 countries, because it seems one concert film wasn’t enough to tide over the fans’ appetite for BTS until their reunion next year.

The boys are giving fans a whole movie marathon experience. Forget popcorn, better bring your light sticks and do some vocal warm-ups, because you know the theater is going to be screaming/singing along like it’s a stadium.

BTS Movie Weeks from September 24 to October 05

Billboard reported that ARMY fans can flock to theaters from September 24 to October 05 to catch the screenings of BTS’ four concert films. Comprised of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, collectively known as BTS, will have their concert films shown in theaters.

The concert films that will be shown include 2016’s Live On Stage: Epilogue Remastered, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered, BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDON Remastered, and BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Remastered.

The first two films will be screened during the first week, followed by the 2019 and 2021 films. If you want to spend your whole day with BTS (who doesn’t?), you can opt to instead watch on the final day, October 5, for back-to-back showings of all four films.

Other Online and Offline Activities for Army Fans

Aside from the concert films, ARMY fans will also be in for a treat since Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby promised there will be other online and offline activities for the fans. (Here’s to wishing the boys will drop by unannounced).

Allenby said in a statement, “We are proud to bring this unique festival event to cinemas worldwide in partnership with HYBE, celebrating BTS’ legendary live performances. The response to previous BTS theatrical releases has been phenomenal, and we believe the anticipation surrounding the group’s return will create unforgettable moments for fans in cinemas across the globe.”

Now that all members have finished their mandatory military service, they are gearing up to release a new album next year. The upcoming album will follow their first live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE.