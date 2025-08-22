If you love the thrill of the racetrack, Fort Myers is getting Florida's largest indoor go-kart track.

When I was a kid, go-karts were always a highlight of our family trips. No matter where we went, we’d somehow find a local track and race each other like it was the Indy 500. One of my favorite trips was to Wisconsin Dells to a place called Big Chief. The courses were long and so much fun. We'd leave tired from the sun and smelling like go-kart fuel with our faces hurting from smiling so much. Those rides were pure joy and some of my favorite family memories. That’s why I’m so excited about Florida’s largest indoor go-kart track coming right here to Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Is Getting Florida's Largest Indoor Go-Kart Track

As soon as I heard the news I texted my dad "We HAVE to go to this!" and of course his response was "OH YEAH!". Yes, Fort Myers is getting Florida's largest indoor go-kart track. And not only will there be go-karts, but also bowling, arcade games (over 50 games) and dining. What I'm excited about, is that according to Fox4, it's a 3-level 2000+ foot track and these karts go 22mph, with each ride being over 7 minutes long. Sometimes they go by so quick, so a 7 minute ride sounds awesome.

FastTrax Entertainment will be located on Global Parkway in Fort Myers off Treeline not far from HeadPinz. Their grand opening is set for September 5. But, if you're a Turbo Pass holder, you'll be able to check it out a few days early.

You can find more info here

You can also check them out on Facebook here