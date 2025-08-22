This Day in Top 40 History: August 22

On Aug. 22, 1969, The Beatles gathered at John Lennon's home in Tittenhurst Park. During this gathering, the group took their final photos as a group, which were used for the Hey Jude compilation album. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 22.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-toppers have cemented their place in pop music history:

1964: The Supremes hit No. 1 on the charts with their single "Where Did Our Love Go." It was the girl group's first song to reach the top of the charts.

1969: Santana's self-titled debut album was released by Columbia Records. It included "Evil Ways," which peaked at No. 9 — the album itself rose to a lofty No. 4 on the album chart.

1987: Madonna went to No. 1 with her single "Who's That Girl." The song was featured on the soundtrack for the movie of the same name, and it was her sixth chart-topper.

Cultural Milestones

Just when you think you've seen it all, the music industry changes yet again:

1979: Led Zeppelin released their eighth and final album In Through the Out Door. It was the band's seventh album to top the charts, and it held the No. 1 spot for seven weeks.

2020: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's salacious hit "WAP" topped the charts in the U.S. It was the most sexually explicit song to ever reach such heights on the charts.

2024: After being featured in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Madonna's 1989 single "Like A Prayer" topped the charts in the U.K. once again. It had been an international success upon its initial release.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recording sessions and live concerts highlight the humans behind the songs we love:

1968: Ringo Starr walked out of a recording session and took off to Italy. His hasty departure led to Paul McCartney's subpar drumming performance on "Back In The U.S.S.R."

1998: At a concert in Anaheim, comedian Jim Carrey joined Elton John onstage. The unlikely duo performed "Rocket Man" together and when the song concluded, Carrey slammed his head into the piano keys.

2001: Stevie Nicks had to postpone two live performances after getting diagnosed with acute bronchitis. These shows were part of her tour in support of Trouble in Shangri-La.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Technology, music, and artistry evolves constantly, and the industry must adapt to keep up with all the changes:

1962: A new machine was introduced at the Radio Show in London. It allowed people to sing along to records, marking it as an early form of the now-popular karaoke.

2011: Lindsay Lohan sued Pitbull, Ne-Yo, and DJ Afrojack after they referenced her in the song "Give Me Everything (Tonight)." Lohan lost the suit, and the single went to No. 1.