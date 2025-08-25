Cape Coral Moves Forward with Boathouse Teardown as September 6 Deal Deadline Approaches

The burnt shell of the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill sits waiting for demolition while Cape Coral officials continue talks with Kearns Restaurant Group about the Yacht Club spot. Both parties missed the August 13 settlement date.

"Administration remains committed to work with the Boathouse to get the restaurant open to the community. We did not have a settlement agreement by the initial date," said City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn, according to Cape Coral Breeze.

Fire struck in October 2024, just weeks after post-hurricane repairs. Now twisted metal and charred wood litter the grounds of Yacht Club Community Park.

Time runs short. The council set September 6 as its final deadline for a new deal.

"We may be down to a couple open issues," Truxton said to Cape Coral Breeze. "Based upon our discussion today, we expect to receive back from the city attorney's office another revised document."

Social media buzz drew sharp words from council members. "It's a little unprofessional to try to negotiate in public. Generally, it does not work to a resolution of a problem," Councilmember Joe Kilraine told Cape Coral Breeze.

The process started with a June 17 letter. Councilmember Bill Steinke backed the owners early on. "I was in full agreement with the position that was taken by Zak Kearns and the group and met with city staff to share in my dismay of what was being asked," Steinke said.