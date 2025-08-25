Dave’s Hot Chicken Bringing Nashville-Style Heat to Fort Myers with First Southwest Florida Location

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-born Nashville-style hot chicken sensation, is bringing its bold flavors to Southwest Florida with a new location in Fort Myers. Set to open at 7905 Dani Drive, the restaurant will be developed by FTB Services, a Tampa-based group led by brothers Ian and Adam Lieberman, with hospitality veteran Peter Ungerleider overseeing operations across the region.

The Lieberman brothers have built a strong track record in multi-brand franchise development since 2015, first launching five Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations before opening five Dave’s Hot Chicken spots in Tampa Bay. They are also developing Slick City Action Park, with three locations underway. Ungerleider, who brings decades of hospitality experience from Aspen Ski Co. and other venues, will lead daily operations in Southwest Florida. Together, the team plans to establish Dave’s Hot Chicken as a neighborhood staple, delivering both quality and community connection.

“We’ve heard time and again that Dave’s Hot Chicken needs to be in Southwest Florida, and Fort Myers was the best place to start,” said Ian Lieberman. “This community is growing rapidly, and we’re excited to bring locals the craveable flavors and high-energy experience Dave’s is known for.”

The brand has gained global attention with its Nashville-style chicken tenders, sliders, and bites, paired with spice levels from “No Spice” to the fiery “Reaper.” Guests can also enjoy sides such as house-made kale slaw, creamy mac & cheese, and seasoned fries.