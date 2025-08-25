Ed Sheeran Shoots Secret Music Video in Croatia with Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor

British singer Ed Sheeran started work on his latest music video on August 19. The shoot took place on Hvar, a sun-drenched Croatian island, with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

The film crew set up at two spots — the Kiva bar and the white sands of Dubovica Beach, as reported by Večernji list. The staff kept tight-lipped about the project's specifics, and will probably keep close guard on all details until they complete filming.

Next stop: Split. The crew will move there to wrap up the music video. Neither the track's name nor its drop date has been shared with fans.

While on set, Ed Sheeran won over the island's residents with his warm personality. The team praised the warm welcome they got from locals during their stay.

According to Croatia Week, "the artist is said to have been extremely satisfied with the hospitality on the island, with residents describing him as polite, humble, and a pleasure to host."

For Dynevor, who made waves as Daphne in the first season of Bridgerton, this marks her first step into the music video world.

The local tourist office also gave a subtle nod to the production. They shared a snap of the film crew with just two words — "Filming Day" — plus a link to Sheeran's 2017 hit "Shape of You."

This isn't the star's first time in Croatia. The video shoot follows Sheeran's packed show at Zagreb's Hippodrome in 2024. A sea of 70,000 fans filled the venue during this stop, which was part of his Mathematics Tour.