Public Notice Announcement for WXKB

On August 18, 2025, Beasley Media Group Licenses, LLC, licensee of WXKB(FM), 103.9 MHz, Cape Coral, Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s…

On August 18, 2025, Beasley Media Group Licenses, LLC, licensee of WXKB(FM), 103.9 MHz, Cape Coral, Florida, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s broadcast license to Sun Broadcasting, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff3989e524501989f539fb50346&id=25076ff3989e524501989f539fb50346&goBack=N

This page was last updated on August 26, 2025.

Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





