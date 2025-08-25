Reese’s and Oreo Unite for the Ultimate Cookie Mashup

Eat an Oreo? Yeah, normally I’d pass. I’ve sworn off sugar, so whatever you’re selling me with those black-and-white sandwich cookies, I’m not buying it. Unless… wait a second. Don’t tell me. You went and did it, didn’t you, Oreo? You added Reese’s.

Well, let me tell you, the shock hit me like a lightning bolt at Walmart yesterday. I’m walking down the cookie aisle, minding my own business, trying to stay strong, when BAM—right there on the shelf, clear as day: Reese’s-flavored Oreos. I swear the package was glowing like a treasure chest in a video game.

Now look, I’m really trying here. I’ve been cutting sugar, sticking to the plan, keeping things steady. But if I’m going to eat sugar, it better count. And Reese’s Oreos? Oh, that counts. Big time.

So yeah, I caved. I grabbed a pack for me and one for my daughter. We got home, opened them up, and—no exaggeration—it was like the Oreo and Reese’s worlds collided in perfect harmony. Chocolate, peanut butter, crunch, smooth filling—it’s everything you love about both brands smashed together into one cookie. Honestly? Probably one of the best Oreo flavors I’ve ever had, hands down.

Reese’s and Oreo Together:

Here’s the thing: I’ve always been a Reese’s fanatic. Like, borderline dangerous. Reese’s cups are one of the reasons I probably ended up with type 2 diabetes in the first place. The old me could sit down with a 10-pack of cups and polish them off like it was nothing. But those days are done. The new me celebrates having three cookies over a whole weekend. That’s right, three. And believe me, I savored every single bite.

Now, I only found the little four-cookie packs (thank goodness). I can’t even imagine what kind of trouble I’d get into if I had the family-size pack staring me down from the pantry. The only thing worse would be Reese’s themselves stuffing Oreos into peanut butter cups… oh wait, they’re doing THAT too.