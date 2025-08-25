ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Reese’s and Oreo Unite for the Ultimate Cookie Mashup

Reese’s and Oreo teamed up to create a peanut butter stuffed cookie so good that even someone sworn off sugar couldn’t resist.

Budman
Budman's iPhone

Eat an Oreo? Yeah, normally I’d pass. I’ve sworn off sugar, so whatever you’re selling me with those black-and-white sandwich cookies, I’m not buying it. Unless… wait a second. Don’t tell me. You went and did it, didn’t you, Oreo? You added Reese’s.

Well, let me tell you, the shock hit me like a lightning bolt at Walmart yesterday. I’m walking down the cookie aisle, minding my own business, trying to stay strong, when BAM—right there on the shelf, clear as day: Reese’s-flavored Oreos. I swear the package was glowing like a treasure chest in a video game.

Now look, I’m really trying here. I’ve been cutting sugar, sticking to the plan, keeping things steady. But if I’m going to eat sugar, it better count. And Reese’s Oreos? Oh, that counts. Big time.

So yeah, I caved. I grabbed a pack for me and one for my daughter. We got home, opened them up, and—no exaggeration—it was like the Oreo and Reese’s worlds collided in perfect harmony. Chocolate, peanut butter, crunch, smooth filling—it’s everything you love about both brands smashed together into one cookie. Honestly? Probably one of the best Oreo flavors I’ve ever had, hands down.

Reese’s and Oreo Together:

Here’s the thing: I’ve always been a Reese’s fanatic. Like, borderline dangerous. Reese’s cups are one of the reasons I probably ended up with type 2 diabetes in the first place. The old me could sit down with a 10-pack of cups and polish them off like it was nothing. But those days are done. The new me celebrates having three cookies over a whole weekend. That’s right, three. And believe me, I savored every single bite.

Now, I only found the little four-cookie packs (thank goodness). I can’t even imagine what kind of trouble I’d get into if I had the family-size pack staring me down from the pantry. The only thing worse would be Reese’s themselves stuffing Oreos into peanut butter cups… oh wait, they’re doing THAT too.

So here’s the deal: I found these at Walmart in Cape Coral. The rumors are true. However, the Oreo Reese’s Cookie will be available officially nationwide starting September 2025, and honestly? You haven’t lived until you’ve had one.

BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
