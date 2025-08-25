ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Anniversary

It's been a whole year since Sabrina Carpenter dropped Short N' Sweet. The pint-sized pop princess' album gave us bops, bangers, and one very famous song about espresso that will…

Yvette Delacruz
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It’s been a whole year since Sabrina Carpenter dropped Short N’ Sweet. The pint-sized pop princess’ album gave us bops, bangers, and one very famous song about espresso that will live rent-free in our heads every time we make our coffee (or until she releases her next earworm). To celebrate the anniversary, Carpenter is reminding all of us that being “short n’ sweet” will pay off.

Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Short N’ Sweet Before the Release of Man’s Best Friend

Before the release of her next album, Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter is taking a trip down memory lane to remember her previous hit album, Short N’ Sweet. She released two singles before the album’s release, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” The third single, “Taste,” like the first two, reached number one in the UK. “Bed Chem” and “Juno” were released as the fourth and fifth singles. To support the album, she embarked on the Short N’ Sweet Tour, the first arena tour of her career.

Short N’ Sweet Tribute

Carpenter posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram from the time she released the album, including a billboard of her album, her Grammy awards, behind-the-scenes moments from the making of her music videos, photo shoots, and live performances.  

She captioned the post with, “pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet, one year of kiss marks, camaraderie, and being so f—ing horny.”

The caption continued, “This album is one of my most prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places. Thank you for still listening every single day x thank you for coming to the shows and singing till your lungs give out, thank you for loving these songs and every damn lyric as much as I do!”

She also expressed her gratitude to all the people who helped her with the album. “Thank you to all my friends I got to make every song with, every video with, and create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life. I’ll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely. SNS for life.”

Her seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29 by Island Records. The album’s lead single, “Manchild,” was released on June 5 and topped the charts in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the US. The cover art for the album received backlash because of its “disturbing” sensual imagery.  

Sabrina Carpenter
Yvette DelacruzWriter
