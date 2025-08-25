ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Win Tickets To See JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour

Wednesday, October 22nd at Amalie Arena in Tampa with special guests The All-American Rejects Tickets on sale now! Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!…

Diana Beasley

Wednesday, October 22nd at Amalie Arena in Tampa with special guests The All-American Rejects

Tickets on sale now!

Listen to B1039 all this week to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 8/25/25 - 8/29/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-2p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $190.40
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
Contestjonas brothersThe All-American Rejects
Diana BeasleyEditor
