Lee County Plans 2,000-Student High School Opening in East Zone for 2027

A state-of-the-art high school will welcome 2,000 students in Lee County's East Zone by August 2027. NNN High School will stand out with its unique blend of agricultural technology studies, JROTC programs, and on-site child care.

"There is no better sign of growth and progress than the opening of a new high school," said School Board Member Armor Persons, according to News-Press.

Students will work with AI-powered farming tools while participating in traditional 4-H and FFA activities. This blend of old and new marks the first such program in local schools.

Smart design choices will make daily travel smoother. New turn lanes on Joel Boulevard will cut down on traffic jams. Parents will use a dedicated drop-off zone, keeping students safe during rush times.

The campus will have fields and courts for football, basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball. City utilities will power and supply water to the grounds.