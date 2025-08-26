Listen to Win: Kevin Farley at Off the Hook Comedy Club

Comedian Kevin Farley Live in Naples, August 28th - 31st

Kevin Farley has been bringing his signature brand of upbeat entertainment to fans around the world for over three decades.

An internationally recognized talent, he got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago.

Kevin got his start studying at the famous Second City in Chicago. Soon after he starred in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris) and The Waterboy (with Adam Sandler), and leading roles in An American Carol and White Knight. He has made guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rules of Engagement, Just Shoot Me and Comedy Central's Drunk History to name a few.

Kevin has hosted many live shows and events and has been featured Nationally on The Today Show, The View, Extra, Good Morning America and radio shows from coast to coast.

You can currently find Kevin lending his voice to "F is for Family" on Netflix, on his podcast "Kevin Farley on the Road" and performing stand-up comedy at the best comedy venues and theaters nationwide.

Material Terms - On Air