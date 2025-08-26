If you're looking for a laugh out loud night out, Murder for Two delivers killer comedy at Broadway Palm.

Friday night was opening night of Murder for Two at Broadway Palm in Fort Myers. I was invited, along with other members of the media, to check out the show and am so glad I went. When it comes to books, movies and tv shows, the majority of what I like has to do with crime. Whether it's true crime or fictional, I love a good mystery so this was right up my alley. Murder for Two is about the murder of an author in a small town with a police officer getting his big break of figuring out who did it. It's the perfect length at just 90 minutes with a mix of music, laughs and a great mystery.

Murder For Two Delivers Killer Comedy At Broadway Palm

What I found to be incredibly impressive about this musical is that while there are 13 characters, there are only 2 actors on stage. There's one guy that plays the cop and another that plays everyone else. At first, to be honest, it was a little hard to pick up on what was going on, but once you figured out the voice and prop of each character, it was perfect. I don't know how he remembered all those lines as it was 90 minutes of constant singing and talking. And also how he switched so seamlessly between characters the way he did. It was really cool to watch. There were a lot of laughs and the story itself was great.

