What You Can Buy With The $815 Million Powerball Jackpot

No one won last night, so that means the Powerball jackpot is up to $815 million and here's what you can buy with all that money.

I'm sure you, like me, have thought about winning the lottery. Especially with such a huge prize right now everyone is talking about it. I'd be happy winning a smaller prize like $100,000, but $815 million would be life changing in ways that I feel like I can only dream about. It's hard to fathom having that much money. And just what you would be able to buy with all that money. I did the math for you.

What You Can Buy In Southwest Florida With The Powerball Jackpot

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night with a jackpot of $815 million. That makes it the 7th largest in the history of the game. What could you buy with all that cash?

11 Ferrari 250 GTO's

The most expensive on record sold for $70 million in a private sale back in 2018.

5 Lionheart Yachts

This superyacht can accommodate 12 guests, with a crew of 30 and costs $150 million.

1800 Hermès Birkin 25 Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Encrusted Palladium Hardware

This bag is for sale on Madison Avenue Couture for $450,000. But if you win $815 million, that's nothing!

4,993 Lady-Datejust Rolex Watches

These watches are gorgeous with white gold and diamonds is priced at $163,200.

Make sure to buy your ticket, because the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59pm ET. While the jackpot is $815 million, the winner will need to choose between payments each year or the lump sum of $367.9 million. Some friends and I were just having the discussion today about what we'd pick. I think when we're talking that many millions I'd take the lump sum. If you can't pass on the payments after you're gone, show me the money! According to powerball.com, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. But you can't win if you don't play!