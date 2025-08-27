5 Resorts In SWFL Where Taylor And Travis Could Get Married

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marija
5 Resorts In Southwest Florida Where Taylor And Travis Could Get Married
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The hot topic of conversation over the last 24 hours is the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement and now the wedding planning will begin. Here are 5 resorts in SWFL where the couple could get married.

It's the news everyone has been waiting for. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement. It's a love story that has captivated the hearts of people from all over the world. A love story that Taylor has only sung about that has finally come true. It's all anyone can talk about. I couldn't believe all the tears I saw on TikTok last night. But it's not only the couple that is excited, but fans of all ages and genders. Wedding planning should begin soon, so I'm sure picking a venue will be a tough decision. But I think where we live would be perfect for the two to tie the knot, and here are 5 resorts in SWFL where they could get married.

JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

Located right on the beach, this wedding's backdrop can be the beautiful Gulf at sunset, maybe dinner on the rooftop terrace? Plus, the resort can accommodate 1800 guests, perfect for their celeb-filled guest list.

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina

For those that want to arrive by yacht, the marina at Pink Shell would be a perfect pull-up. And who wouldn't love a wedding right on the beach with toes in the sand? I can picture it now...

Naples Grande Beach Resort

Whether it's beachside or poolside, a wedding at Naples Grande would be a dream.

Sunseeker Resort

With a variety of dining options, a rooftop pool and ballrooms offering stunning water views, this resort offers plenty of options for tying the knot.

South Seas Resort

Who wouldn't love an island wedding? Captiva would make not only a great spot for saying "I do" but a great getaway for this A-list couple's friends and family.

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
