Lee County’s Clear the Shelters Drive Helps 64 Pets Find New Homes in One Day

In a single Saturday, 64 animals found loving homes through Lee County Domestic Animal Services' Clear the Shelters event. The Aug. 23, 2025, drive brought new life to the Fort Myers shelter.

"We are thrilled with the response from our community," said Director Pablo Adorno to Cape Coral Breeze. "Every adoption represents not just a new beginning for that pet, but also a lifesaving opportunity for others still waiting in our care."

Crowds packed the shelter grounds, drawn by free and reduced-cost adoptions. The event marked part of a wider push across the U.S. to match shelter pets with caring owners.

The Fort Myers site never stays empty long. As the main intake point for strays in the area, new faces arrive daily, waiting for their chance at a better life.

Short-term care options exist for those not ready to adopt. The Weekend Warrior program puts pets in temporary homes for a few days as part of a fostering program.

Each animal leaves the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. This full medical care package comes standard with every adoption.