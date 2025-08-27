Pumpkin Pie M&M’s: The Fall Candy You’ll Either Love or Hate

Hey there, pumpkin pie! You know what time of year it is... It's Pumpkin season. Halloween is creeping up, and pumpkin spice lattes are basically their own food group at this point. Every brand wants in on the pumpkin party, and this year M&M’s decided to roll out their own fall flavor: Pumpkin Pie M&M’s.

Now, let me be real with you. When it comes to pie, I’m more of an apple pie kind of guy. Give me a warm slice of apple with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and I’m happy. Pumpkin pie? Meh—not really my thing. But just because I’m not Team Pumpkin doesn’t mean my family won’t love it. Around my house, I call my wife Katie and my daughter Kara Zor-El “pumpkin pie” all the time. So, when I spotted a bag of Pumpkin Pie M&M’s at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Coral, I grabbed them.

First up for the taste test: Katie. I handed her the bag, she tossed a few in her mouth, and her big review was… “Yum.” Now, that might not sound like a lot, but trust me, coming from her that’s basically a five-star review. Yum is short, sweet, and to the point. She liked it.

Next, I passed the bag to Kara. She popped a couple in, chewed for a second, and then hit me with the review only a 13-year-old could deliver: “Gross. That’s butt booty gross, bro.” I’ll be honest—I’m not exactly fluent in teen slang, but I think that translates to: “Hard pass, Daddy.” And that’s okay! Not everybody is going to love pumpkin pie flavoring, especially when it’s stuffed into a candy shell.

So here’s the deal: if you’re a pumpkin spice ride-or-die fan, these M&M’s are made for you. If you’re like Kara, you’ll probably stick to regular peanut or crispy M&M’s. Either way, they’re out now, and if you’re curious, grab yourself a bag before they vanish like a jack-o-lantern in November.