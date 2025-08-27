Taylor Swift Uses Mind Tactics to Get Fans to Buy New TS12 Album

Swift's marketing wizardry for her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, mixes timed drops with fan-baiting tricks. She started with a mysterious online timer on her website, then made waves on the New Heights podcast co-hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The music hits stores in calculated waves. First came pre-orders for CDs, then cassettes struck back, followed by vinyl pressings with three limited-release CD packages, each with a distinct cover art.

Just last week, Swiftie fever spiked again when another purple, sparkly, limited-edition vinyl with two different cover versions was released for only 48 hours. Fans grabbed the special vinyl set in two hours flat. Three days later, another batch vanished just as fast. Most recently, Taylor dropped The Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Vinyl Collection.

"Artists and their labels are trying to maximize opportunities for revenue generation," said consumer psychologist Gavin Northey, as reported by Nine.com.au. He asserts that the staggered releases and never-ending covers are only digging into the psyche of consumers, influencing them to keep on buying.

The strategy banks on scarcity and quick-buy pressure. Northey broke it down: "What happens is scarcity, whether it's real or perceived, triggers a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out), where consumers feel they'll miss out if they hesitate and don't act quickly."

While she isn't quite the first artist to use it, the strategy seems to be working well for the "Love Story" singer. She sprinkled breadcrumbs about the album's colors — green and orange showed up everywhere.

At her final show on her Eras Tour, she walked through an orange door. "I want easter eggs to be a certain thing where if you are part of the fandom and you want to experience music in a normal way, then you don't even see these," Swift shared on the New Heights podcast.

The spaced-out releases trick wallets into opening wider. "Staggered releases exploit the consumers' mental accounting, where individuals actually justify each new release separately," Northey pointed out. He continued, explaining, "For major stars like Taylor Swift, there is always a cohort of diehard fans. These are the ones that will buy all six versions of the same album so they can acquire the complete set."

"The labels know this and also know that it maximizes revenue and extraction from the fanbase," Northy explained. Many other artists and brands, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and even The Rolling Stone, have used the same marketing tactic.

But not everyone backs these moves. Billie Eilish blasted the idea of multiple vinyl versions in an interview with Billboard last year. "I can't even express to you how wasteful it is," she fired off.

"I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making f**king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."

This marks Swift's first full-length release since winning back the rights to her original master recordings. On New Heights, she got real about TS12: "These are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life."