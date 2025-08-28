Cape Coral Batman Is Real, and He’s Wearing Pajamas with Justice

Cape Coral Batman Is Real... Okay, so let me just say something real quick—when I was a kid, I legit thought I was gonna grow up and become the real-life Batman. I used to run around in my backyard wearing this little Velcro cape that attached to the back of my Batman pajamas (don’t judge), pretending I was fighting crime. I had the voice, the moves, the dramatic cape swish. Of course I was ready. I had big plans to be the Dark Knight of the real world.

Fast forward to now—obviously I didn’t become Batman (sad face), but I did become your friendly neighborhood Budman, and that’s pretty cool too. But nothing, and I mean NOTHING, got me more hyped than what I saw in the news this week. Cape Coral finally has its own real-life Batman. Yep. It happened. For real.

So according to Gulf Coast News, Just after 2 a.m. the other night, a dude named Kyle Myvett—who lives right here in Southeast Cape Coral—was chilling in bed when his security camera went off. Most people would roll over and hit snooze. Not Kyle. Not Cape Coral Batman. This guy was already rocking his Batman pajamas (yes, pajamas, and yes, it’s still awesome) when he jumped out of bed to check it out.

Cape Coral Batman Justice:

He saw some shady dude rummaging through his truck—like, straight-up stealing stuff. Then the guy tried to break into his neighbor’s garage! That’s when Kyle went full superhero mode. He confronted the guy, detained him, and waited for the real cops to show up. Boom. Just like that.

Turns out the thief—some 20-year-old dude named Justin Schimpl—had broken into multiple cars and snatched a bunch of stuff like Ray-Bans, gift cards, and cash. He even tried to blame a mysterious second guy, but police didn’t find anyone else.

Cape Coral PD totally gave Kyle props for being a hero. They literally said thanks to a “quick-thinking neighbor in Batman pajamas,” the bad guy was caught. And I mean, come on—that is how legends are made.

We need to give this guy a full-time gig. Do we even have a Cape Coral Commissioner Gordon? No? Well, we need one. And more importantly—we need a Bat-Signal. So next time crime hits Cape Coral, we can just light up the sky and yell, “Yo Kyle! Let’s roll!”