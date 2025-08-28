Community Cooperative Plans 19th Annual ‘Mad About Hunger’ Event To Fight Food Crisis

Southwest Florida's Community Cooperative will host its 19th Mad About Hunger fundraiser in September. Each year, their food programs serve more than 46,000 residents in need.

In Southwest Florida, hunger strikes one in six children. Adults face similar hardship — one in eight can't count on their next meal. Last year saw two million pounds of food distributed, while homebound residents received 117,000 meals.

In a guest commentary for Cape Coral Breeze, Community Cooperative CEO Stefanie Ink Edwards shared, "No one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from — yet in our community, children go to bed hungry, and adults struggle with the physical, mental and economic challenges that come with not having enough food."

What started in 1984 as a simple sandwich-making mission has grown into something much bigger. At Sam's Community Cafe & Kitchen, staff start their day at 4:30 a.m., preparing over 1,500 fresh meals.

Trucks packed with supplies reach isolated spots. At the Choice Community Market, families pick items that suit their needs. The Social and Education Resources Center steps in with added support when needed.

This year's Mad About Hunger fundraiser will feature signature cocktails, whimsical tea settings, and silent auction prizes. Each donation supports local efforts against hunger and homelessness.