Fort Myers Beach Concert Series Adds Friday Shows To Help Local Businesses

Beginning Aug. 29, live music will fill the air at Bayside Park on Friday nights. The band Smack Daddy kicks off the new shows from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"The Sunday concert series has been great to bring the locals and tourists together to enjoy a free concert on the back bay," said Peter Ennis, per Fort Myers Beach Talk. Ennis, who runs the shows, owns spots like Snug Harbor Waterfront Restaurant.

Music will still play on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bayside Veterans Park near San Carlos Boulevard. Grand Slam takes the stage this Sunday.

The extra shows aim to boost foot traffic as businesses face slower times. Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Liszak points out that fewer tourists are visiting Florida, with a notable drop in Canadian guests.

"We need to encourage activities that will entice guests onto the island, hopefully to spend a night or two, but if not, at least to grab a bite to eat, listen to some music and grab some down time," Liszak said.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach partnered with Gulf Coast Business Bank, the Alex King Group, and King Family Foundation, working alongside the Chamber of Commerce.