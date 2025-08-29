Cape Coral Pushes for Second Hospital To Reduce ER Wait Times

Mayor John Gunter wants a new full-service hospital in north Cape Coral. The push stems from packed emergency rooms and rising medical demands in Florida's eighth-largest city.

Right now, Cape Coral Hospital on Del Prado Boulevard stands as the city's sole full-service medical center. While HCA runs an emergency room on Pine Island Road, it handles just basic urgent care needs.

"Growth, wait times, if you only have one hospital, yeah, high demand," Gunter told Gulf Coast News. He points to the city's northern section as prime real estate, where population spikes loom in the next 10 years.

One local mom shared her story. "My son was recently in the last 12 months in a critical condition and liver failure. Cape Coral took excellent care of him and saved his life," Melissa Seni said. She backs the new hospital plan, adding it would "cut down on the wait that you have to wait in the ER and everything."

City officials have started talks with medical groups. They sent HCA a detailed proposal. Both HCA and Lee Health own plots in the city — a fact that might speed up construction if either jumps on board.

The mayor sees value in medical rivals. "There's a variety of health care providers out there. And I think, again, like any business, I'm a business owner. Competition is usually good," said Gunter.